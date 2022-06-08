Downers Grove gymnastics coach possessed child pornography, was grooming victims: investigators

A Chicago-area gymnastics coach is under arrest.

Wyatt Kopka, 30, taught students in Downers Grove for the last decade. Now, he is facing multiple child pornography charges.

Kopka has taught gymnastics for children ages 2 to 17. Officials executed a search warrant on his Clarendon Hills home last month.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Investigators allegedly found child pornography files. They believe he had been grooming some of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.