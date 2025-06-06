Downers Grove man arrested twice in 2 days for thefts at Oak Brook Macy’s, prosecutors say

The Brief Eric Hart was arrested twice in two days for allegedly stealing cologne from Oak Brook Macy’s. Police say Hart injured an officer during a foot chase after his second arrest. DuPage County prosecutors are calling for changes to the Safe-T Act following the repeat offense.



A Downers Grove man was back in handcuffs just hours after his release—accused of stealing from the same Macy’s store two days in a row.

What we know:

On Tuesday morning, Eric Hart was released from custody following allegations that he stole $300 worth of merchandise—including cologne and a massage gun—from the Macy’s at 1 Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook the day before, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Just a few hours later, Oak Brook police responded to the same Macy’s store after a person, later identified as Hart, allegedly entered and stole four boxes of cologne valued at $511, prosecutors said.

Eric Hart, 60. (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

Officers spotted Hart outside the store and ordered him to stop, but he ran. During the brief foot chase, Hart allegedly pulled a large clump of hair from an officer’s head and caused cuts and bruises to her knees before he was taken into custody.

The 60-year-old Hart made his first court appearance on Wednesday, where he was charged with five felonies including burglary, aggravated battery, retail theft, and resisting a police officer. Following the hearing, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his pre-trial release related to the first incident on Tuesday. A judge approved that motion on Friday.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin expressed concern over Hart's quick release and second offense.

"It is not often that an individual finds themselves arrested and charged for the same crime at the same location two days in a row," Berlin said.

"What I find troubling, however, is the fact that under the Safe-T Act, this defendant was afforded the opportunity to allegedly commit a crime less than three hours after he had been released on felony burglary and retail theft charges. This fact illustrates the need for changes to the State’s Safe-T Act to give judges more discretion. Too often, we are seeing cases where a defendant accused of a serious crime is released pre-trial because the Act does not allow judges to use their discretion for certain offenses. As I have consistently stated since the inception of the Safe-T Act, judges, not the legislature, are in the best position to decide whether a defendant in any particular case should be detained pre-trial."

Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis commented on the repeat arrest and praised his department’s response.

"This defendant didn’t fully realize that Oak Brook is the wrong place to commit a crime on Monday, so we reminded him on Tuesday," Strockis said.

"I’d like to thank our officer for her efforts in locking him up both days. I’m thankful that none of our officers were seriously injured in this incident, and I’m happy the defendant is now detained."

What's next:

Hart is scheduled to return to court on June 18.