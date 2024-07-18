Downers Grove medical equipment boutique fraudulently acquired $1.8M from healthcare programs: prosecutors

The office manager of a medical equipment boutique has been charged with seven counts of healthcare fraud for allegedly billing private insurers for products that were never sold.

Judy Strzelecki was the office manager at A Woman's Place LLC in Downers Grove. The boutique sold items to cancer survivors and women with chronic health conditions, including breast prostheses, compression garments and wigs.

Strzelecki, 73, and other employees submitted fraudulent claims to healthcare benefit programs for equipment that was either not sold or medically necessary, according to prosecutors.

Strzelecki also allegedly billed the programs for products that were more expensive than the ones provided in order to seek higher reimbursements.

Overall, prosecutors said the boutique fraudulently acquired at least $1.8 million.

Strzelecki is set to appear in court on July 23.