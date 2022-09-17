Downtown crime: 2 men shot in Chicago Loop minutes apart

Two men were shot in downtown Chicago's Loop just minutes apart early Saturday morning.

Police say a 32-year-old man was in a fight with another man in the 100 block of South Waker Drive when a red sedan drove by firing shots around 1:08 a.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

Minutes later a 27-year-old was on a sidewalk a few blocks away in the first block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people began to beat him, police say.

One of the suspects fired shots and the victim was hit in the head. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody for either incident. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not say these two incidents were related.