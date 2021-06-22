Dozens march for Black Chicago women and girls who've gone missing, been murdered

Gone, but not forgotten.

On Tuesday, city activists were spotlighting the shocking number of Black women and girls who have gone missing and are murdered in Chicago. They believe not enough attention has been focused on the issue and they are demanding action.

It was the fourth year that Chicagoans hosted the "We Walk for Her" march, demanding justice and closure for families.

The march at 35th and King Drive drew dozens. Speakers believe police are not focusing enough attention on finding women and girls who go missing. They pointed to the case of Kierra Coles – the pregnant postal worker who went missing in 2018. She has not been found.

"Anytime Black and brown women come up missing, there's no Amber Alert, there's no flyers, nobody does anything," said 20th Ward Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor.

The Murder Accountability Project says the clearance rate for homicides of women in Chicago is far below the national average, and that the murder rate for African American women in the US is higher than any other race.