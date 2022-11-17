Dozens of new EMTs, paramedics join Chicago Fire Department

The Chicago Fire Department welcomed 59 new firefighter EMTs and 39 paramedics to the force on Thursday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined the graduates at Navy Pier for the ceremony.

Director of Training, Chief Steven Clay, was also honored on his retirement after three decades of service to Chicago.

"This is a huge honor for me. Everybody knows I love heart, been on the job a long time, I've met some outstanding people, I work with an outstanding boss. I'm so thankful to all you guys for all you do for me. I'm honored to be here with you guys, my last class, outstanding job to everyone," Clay said.

Both Chicago fire and police departments continue to actively recruit to strengthen their ranks.