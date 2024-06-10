Dr. Willie Wilson to host another gas and grocery giveaway in Chicago

Chicago businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson is set to host a generous gas and grocery giveaway this weekend, coupled with a $200,000 donation aimed at aiding local senior citizens.

The giveaway for seniors will kick off on Friday at four senior homes across Chicago. The event will be exclusive to the residents of these homes. Dr. Wilson announced the $200,000 donation to support the initiative.

The schedule for the senior giveaway is as follows:

9:00 a.m. at Montclare of Calumet Heights, 9401 South Stony Island (100 residents)

9:30 a.m. at Haven of Rest Senior Housing, 7925 South Chicago (70 residents)

10:00 a.m. at Montclare of Avalon Park, 1200 East 78th Street (150 residents)

10:30 a.m. at Eden’s Supportive, 7156 South Dorchester (100 residents)

On Saturday, the gas and grocery giveaway will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at selected gas stations and grocery stores. Participants at gas stations will receive $50 in free gas, while those at grocery stores will receive a $25 grocery card, which must be used the same day.

Participating Gas Stations (Start time: 7 a.m.):

Shell, 210 East Ogden Avenue, Hinsdale, IL

BP, 750 N. Wells, Chicago, IL

Citgo, 1745 W. Foster, Chicago, IL

Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski, Chicago, IL

Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd., Chicago, IL

Citgo, 2801 W. 59th Street, Chicago, IL

Super Save, 11100 S. State Street, Chicago, IL

Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento, Chicago, IL

Phillips 76, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd., Chicago, IL

BP, 7850 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL

Clark, 1400 E. 87th Street, Chicago, IL

Mobil, 850 E. 63rd Street, Chicago, IL

Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL

Mobil, 1201 W. 87th Street, Chicago, IL

Exxon, 10644 S. Halsted, Chicago, IL

Mobil, 210 W. 103rd Street, Chicago, IL

BP, 5756 W. Ogden, Cicero, IL

Shell, 4721 N. Elston, Chicago, IL

Marathon, 4751 W. Harrison Street, Chicago, IL

Participating Grocery Stores:

8:00 a.m. at Pete’s Produce, 1411 W. 87th Street, Chicago, IL

8:00 a.m. at Pete’s Produce, 1543 E. 87th Street, Chicago, IL

9:00 a.m. at Cermak Fresh Market, 3311 W. 26th Street, Chicago, IL

10:00 a.m. at Montrose Deli, 6601 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL

11:00 a.m. at Seafood City Supermarket, 5033 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL

Dr. Wilson expressed his motivation behind the initiative, citing economic challenges faced by many.

"A recent News Nation poll found that 58 percent of registered voters are living paycheck to paycheck. Soaring inflation, and rising food and gasoline prices are causing pain on household budgets throughout Illinois and the country. Basic living expenses—housing, food, healthcare, transportation and taxes are causing people to rely on credit cards and food pantries to survive," he said. "I am proud to partner with senior homes, grocery stores, and gas stations, to provide for our residents."