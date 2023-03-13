Drake announces 2-night Chicago stand as part of 'It's All a Blur' tour
CHICAGO - Four-time Grammy-winner Drake is teaming up with collaborator 21 Savage for a North American arena tour this year.
Drake and 21 Savage will be going on a 29-date arena tour, including a two-night stop at the United Center in Chicago on July 5 and July 6.
The It's All a Blur Tour will kick off June 16 in New Orleans and stop in Dallas, Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Additional shows including Toronto will be announced later.
Drake and 21 Savage perform onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Prince Williams/Wireimage / Getty Images)
Tickets will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales beginning on March 15. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on March 17 starting at 12 p.m. on DrakeRelated.com.
The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify's most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year put out two albums in 2022, "Honestly, Nevermind" and his collaboration with 21 Savage, "Her Loss." His last headlining tour was Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018.
During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.
Several of the stops will be two-night stands, including in Atlanta, Chicago and Boston.
Presales will be available through Cash App and Sprite beginning Wednesday and general sales will start Friday.
DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:
- Fri. Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Mon. Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Wed. Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat. Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Wed. Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Sat. Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sun. Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wed. Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Thu. Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat. Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tue. Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Wed. Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri. Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Mon. Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tue. Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tue. Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed. Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri. Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Mon. Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat. Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Sun. Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Fri. Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Mon. Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Tue. Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Fri. Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Mon. Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Fri. Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Tue. Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
The Associated Press contributed to this report.