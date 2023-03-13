Drake announces 2-night Chicago stand as part of 'It's All a Blur' tour

Four-time Grammy-winner Drake is teaming up with collaborator 21 Savage for a North American arena tour this year.

Drake and 21 Savage will be going on a 29-date arena tour, including a two-night stop at the United Center in Chicago on July 5 and July 6.

The It's All a Blur Tour will kick off June 16 in New Orleans and stop in Dallas, Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Additional shows including Toronto will be announced later.

Drake and 21 Savage perform onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Prince Williams/Wireimage / Getty Images)

Tickets will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales beginning on March 15. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on March 17 starting at 12 p.m. on DrakeRelated.com.

The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify's most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year put out two albums in 2022, "Honestly, Nevermind" and his collaboration with 21 Savage, "Her Loss." His last headlining tour was Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018.

During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.

Several of the stops will be two-night stands, including in Atlanta, Chicago and Boston.

Presales will be available through Cash App and Sprite beginning Wednesday and general sales will start Friday.

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri. Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon. Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed. Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat. Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed. Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat. Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun. Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed. Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu. Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat. Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue. Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed. Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri. Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon. Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue. Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue. Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed. Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri. Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon. Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat. Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun. Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri. Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon. Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue. Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri. Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon. Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri. Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue. Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

The Associated Press contributed to this report.