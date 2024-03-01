Drake pays tribute to Chicago crash victims at New York concert

Rapper Drake is paying respects to a Chicago mother and daughter who were killed in a crash after his recent St. Louis show.

Laticha Bracero, 42, and her 21-year-old daughter, Alyssa Cordova, were walking out after the show when a Jeep ran several red lights and struck them. The driver of the Jeep has been arrested.

During Drake's concert in New York on Wednesday, he shared a message with the crowd.

"You never know what somebody else's reality will be when they walk out of this building," Drake said.

He also encouraged fans in the audience to show love to a total stranger and gave $100,000 to a fan battling cancer.