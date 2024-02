A Chicago mom and her daughter were killed in a crash in St. Louis.

Laticha Bracero and her daughter, Alyssa Cordova, were in town for a Drake concert.

Police say they were walking out after the show when a Jeep ran multiple red lights and crashed into them.

Laticha was killed at the scene and Alyssa died at the hospital, according to police.

The driver of the Jeep has since been arrested.