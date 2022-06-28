Dramatic video captures shootout between Chicago police, gunman in West Englewood

*WARNING: SOME MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING. WATCH AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION*

CHICAGO - Videos were released Tuesday showing a shootout between Chicago police and a gunman earlier this month in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting took place about 2 p.m. on June 5 in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue as three uniformed police officers were riding in an unmarked vehicle when they attempted a traffic stop, police said.

Jerome Halsey, 27, pulled into a dead end, where he then exited the vehicle and opened fire on the officers, Brown said.

Officer Erik Moreno was struck twice, in the arm and torso. The officers returned fire and Halsey was struck in the body, police said.

Moreno was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released bodycam and third-party footage showing the traffic stop and aftermath of the shooting.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Moreno was released from the hospital roughly a week after the shooting.

Prosecutors said the officers had seen Halsey driving erratically before the stop. One of the officers could also tell Halsey’s brake lights weren’t working properly when he looked in the squad car’s side mirror as Halsey’s car drove past on 71st Street shortly before 2 p.m.

The officers made a U-turn and followed Halsey as he occasionally drove "at a high rate of speed" and eventually turned into the dead end alley on Sangamon, prosecutors said. The officers allegedly pulled behind him when he tried to back out.

The officers got out of their car "with their weapons unholstered" because of Halsey’s driving, prosecutors said. A bag containing several extended magazines was found in his car, they said.

Halsey faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated battery.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.