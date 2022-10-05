Dramatic video shows carjacking suspect drag victim out of vehicle at West Loop gas station

Chicago police are searching for a suspect wanted in an aggravated carjacking that occurred in the West Loop last month.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street.

A dog was in the car during the carjacking and has not yet been found.

Chicago police say the offender is described as an African-American male between the ages of 15 and 25.

The person is roughly 160 to 190 pounds and was wearing a yellow Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants and blue shoes.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com