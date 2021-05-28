'Dreadhead Cowboy,' 4 others accused of causing disturbance on Dan Ryan

Five people, including the well-known "Dreadhead Cowboy" of Chicago, were arrested and charged after causing a disturbance on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

Adam Hollingsworth and his group were trying to draw attention to Chicago gun violence and the recent killing of a South Side dance coach who provided a safe space to children.

"All this killing — We need to understand we’re losing too much," Hollingsworth said in a Facebook Live video of the protest. "We lost a good brother, Vee," referring to the dance coach Verndell Smith.

On Thursday, Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to Interstate 94 at 55th Street after receiving numerous calls regarding people walking on the Dan Ryan and blocking the flow of traffic.

Upon arriving on scene, police say officers discovered multiple pedestrians and vehicles blocking traffic in the southbound lanes. Troopers arrested five individuals.

The suspects involved included 34-year-old Adam Hollingsworth, who is also known as the "Dreadhead Cowboy" and has been arrested in the past for riding his horse on the highway to bring attention to the city's gun violence against children.

(Left to Right going clockwise) Gregory Sherman, Adam Hollingsworth, Ralph Edwards, Victoria Herring, and Tyrone Muhammed.

The other suspects were identified as 50-year-old Tyron Muhammed, 42-year-old Gregory Sherman, 41-year-old Victoria Herring, and 45-year-old Ralph Edwards.

Sherman was charged Friday with one count of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, which is a Class 2 Felony. He is being held at the Cook County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Muhammed was charged with Battery, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct, and Disobeying a Peace Officer. He remains in custody at the Cook County Jail where he awaits a bond hearing.

Hollingsworth was charged with Reckless Conduct and was released on a recognizance bond with a future court date.

Edwards was charged with Reckless Conduct, Criminal Trespass to State Land Causing Intentional Delay to Transit, Disobeying a Peace Officer, Obstruction of Traffic by a Person, Pedestrian on a Controlled Access Highway, and Driving While License Suspended. He was released on a recognizance bond with a future court date.

Herring was charged with Reckless Conduct, Criminal Trespass to State Land Causing Intentional Delay to Transit, Disobeying a Peace Officer, Obstruction of Traffic by a Person, and Pedestrian on a Controlled Access Highway. She was released on a recognizance bond with a future court date.