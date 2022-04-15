Drive-by shooting wounds man in Roseland

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Friday in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

The 37-year-old was walking outside around 2:17 a.m. in the 10700 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone in a passing car started shooting, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to each leg and two shots to the groin, according to police.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.