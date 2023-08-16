Driver arrested after leading police on chase across Chicago

A person was taken into custody Tuesday night after leading Illinois State Police on a chase across the city's West and Northwest Sides.

Around 11:36 p.m., state troopers spotted a vehicle near Sacramento Boulevard and Roosevelt Road that was wanted in connection with several armed robberies across Chicago.

The vehicle did not stop for police and chase began between the vehicle and several police agencies, including Illinois State Police.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop near Lavergne and North avenues where the driver was taken into custody.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

During the chase, two ISP squad cars sideswiped each other but no injuries were reported.

State police are investigating the sideswipe while Chicago police will handle the armed robbery investigation.

No further information was immediately available.