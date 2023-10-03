Driver arrested in Munster after police find cocaine, ecstasy and gun during traffic stop

A driver was arrested in northwest Indiana after police found drugs and a gun during a traffic stop Saturday.

At about 2:25 a.m. Saturday, a sergeant with the Munster Police Department who supervises the Crime Suppression Unit saw a vehicle disregard a red light at Ridge Road and Calumet Avenue and make an unsafe lane movement.

The sergeant, identified as Sgt. Vassar, initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was slow to pull over. The driver allegedly was observed reaching around the inside of the vehicle.

Vassar then requested another officer, Officer Balich, who quickly arrived at the scene.

The driver was ordered several times to stop reaching around but continued to do so. At that time, Vassar and Balich searched the vehicle and the occupants.

During the search, a large quantity of cocaine and ecstasy were found, along with a handgun that was illegally modified to fire in a fully automatic capacity, police said.

Additionally, three high-capacity magazines, one fifty-round drum magazine and a small amount of marijuana were also located inside the vehicle.

The driver of the car had prior convictions for illegal possession of a firearm. They were taken into custody and charged with the following:

Dealing a narcotic drug

Unlawful carrying of a handgun

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

The driver is currently being held at the Lake County Jail.