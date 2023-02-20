Driver arrested in northwest Indiana after crashing truck carrying 40K pounds of US mail: police

article

A driver was arrested Monday morning in northwest Indiana after allegedly crashing a truck that was carrying 40,000 pounds of US mail while in possession of a controlled substance.

At about 12:15 a.m., Indiana State Police received a call of a semi-crash on I-65 in the southbound lanes, just one mile south of the Crown Point exit.

According to preliminary information, a 2023 Volvo truck drove off the roadway and overturned, which resulted in the trailer breaking open and the contents spilling out, Indiana State Police said.

The trailer had 40,000 pounds of U.S. mail inside.

A request for a blood warrant through the Lake County Prosecutor's Office was requested, and a blood draw of the driver was completed at a local hospital.

The driver was identified as Srdan Bezharevic. He was medically cleared and transported to the Lake County Jail. Bezharevic was also found to be in possession of a white, powdery substance, ISP said.

Bezharevic has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and operating while intoxicated.

The contents that had fallen out of the trailer were loaded into another trailer, ISP said.