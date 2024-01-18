Expand / Collapse search
Driver charged in collision with ISP squad car on I-55, marking fourth Move Over Law crash in 2024

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Joliet
FOX 32 Chicago

JOLIET, Ill. - A 63-year-old man is charged after his vehicle struck a parked Illinois State Police officer's squad car on I-55 overnight. 

Joseph A. Gemini, 63, of Bolingbrook, is charged with the Move Over Law – failure to yield to stationary emergency vehicle. ISP says this is the fourth Move Over Law-related crash this year. 

The crash occurred just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday on a ramp from I-55 southbound to I-80 eastbound in Will County. 

Police say the trooper's squad car was parked on the ramp with its emergency lights on while responding to a tire in the roadway. 

A silver Lincoln, driven by Gemini, was approaching the ramp, failed to move over and struck the rear of the officer's squad car, according to officials. 

No injuries were reported, but Gemini is facing a criminal charge. The trooper's vehicle was damaged. 

Scott's Law requires drivers to slow down and move over when they are approaching emergency vehicles with their emergency or hazard lights activated. 

Anyone who violates the law could face a fine of $250 or more than $10,000 on their first offense, according to ISP. If the violation results in injury, the driver's license could be suspended for six months to two years. 