Driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Garfield Ridge

A Chicago man was charged Wednesday in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a woman last April in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

Antonio Ruiz, 23, was accused of driving the wrong way and crashing into another vehicle, killing a 67-year-old woman on April 11, 2021 in the 600 block of South Austin Avenue, police said.

Police said Ruiz was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Ruiz was arrested Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood.

He was charged with reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and aggravated DUI, police said.

Ruiz is due in bond court Wednesday.