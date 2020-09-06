Driver charged with DUI after injuring 2 Chicago police officers in Englewood crash, police say

A driver was charged with DUI after crashing into a Chicago police squad car Saturday and injuring two officers in Englewood on the South Side.

A vehicle ran a red light and hit the squad car while it was in regular traffic about 9:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said.

Two officers in the squad car were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in fair condition for observation, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle that ran the light was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, and cited for disobeying a red light and failing to reduce speed, police said Monday morning.