Driver crashes into light pole on North Side, possibly drunk: police

A man crashed his pick-up into a light post on the Far North Side Thursday afternoon.

Police say the driver was traveling westbound on Peterson Avenue near Pulaski Park around 5:45 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital with some bruising and was listed in good condition.

He was arrested and citations are pending as police believe the crash may have been alcohol related.

No additional information is available at this time.