Driver dead, 11-year-old injured after crashing into tree on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A driver was killed, and a boy was critically injured following a crash on Lake Shore Drive early Saturday.

At about 3:24 a.m., an unknown man was driving southbound in the 4600 block of South Lake Shore Drive when a tire blew out, and he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then struck a tree, police said.

The driver sustained multiple injuries and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

An 11-year-old boy was a passenger in the vehicle and sustained blunt force trauma to the head and body. He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate the crash.