Driver dead after being shot, crashing into parked vehicle in Joliet

A driver is dead after being shot and crashing into a parked vehicle in Joliet Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:29 p.m., officers responded to Second Avenue and Baker Avenue for an SUV that appeared to have struck a parked vehicle.

Inside the SUV, officers located an unresponsive 23-year-old man in the driver's seat, who had sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and arm, police said.

Officers performed life-saving measures until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived. He was then transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While officers were still on the scene of the shooting, a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg was transported to an area hospital in a private vehicle.

It is believed the boy's gunshot wound may be related to the other shooting; however, it is still under investigation, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.