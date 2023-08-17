Driver dies after being shot, crashing car in West Rogers Park

A man died after he was shot several times in traffic and crashed his car Thursday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The driver, who was in his late 20s, was driving around 12:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Glenlake Avenue when someone walked up and fired several shots into his car, according to police.

The victim was struck several times throughout the body and crashed into another vehicle before coming to a stop, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet revealed his identity.

Police said two handguns were recovered from the car.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.