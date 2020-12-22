Driver dies in crash while fleeing cops in Lisle

A driver died and his passenger was injured in a crash early Tuesday while they fled from a traffic stop in suburban Lisle.

The 30-year-old was allegedly driving a car stolen from Chicago about 1:10 a.m. when a Lisle officer stopped him for speeding, Lisle police said in a statement.

When the officer walked up to the vehicle, the driver took off and sped westbound from the 1700 block of Ogden Avenue, police said.

Two officers pursued the car while he traveled north onto Naper Boulevard.

The officers then found the vehicle crashed on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-88, police said.

The driver was taken to Edward Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The 29-year-old female passenger was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen in Chicago on Dec. 16.

The DuPage County coroner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.