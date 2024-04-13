Driver extricated from vehicle after crashing into tree in Lake County

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after crashing his car into a tree in Lake County early Saturday morning.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single-car crash in unincorporated Wauconda near Fairfield Road and Chardon Road at about 4:40 a.m.

A 28-year-old man from Palatine had to be extricated from his GMC Sierra after striking a large tree head-on.

Investigators say he was traveling southbound on Fairfield Road when he crossed the center line and left the roadway on the east side.

The driver was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.