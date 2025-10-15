Driver found dead after crashing stolen SUV on Chicago’s West Side

The Brief A person was found dead after crashing a stolen SUV into a tree late Tuesday on Chicago’s West Side, police said. Investigators later learned the vehicle had been taken in a carjacking about eight minutes earlier in the Brighton Park neighborhood.



Chicago police are investigating after a driver was found dead inside a stolen SUV that crashed late Tuesday night on the West Side.

What we know:

Officers responded around 11:28 p.m. to the 2800 block of West Van Buren Street where they found an SUV that had jumped a curb and struck a tree, police said. An unidentified male was found unresponsive inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later learned the silver SUV had been taken in a vehicular hijacking about eight minutes earlier in the 4200 block of South Artesian Avenue, according to police. No injuries were reported in connection with the hijacking.

Area Four detectives are continuing to investigate.