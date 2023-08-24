Driver hit 60-year-old man in drive-thru in Humboldt Park, then fled the scene: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert after a vehicle hit a 60-year-old man in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant earlier this month.
On Aug. 1, a brown SUV, possibly a Buick enclave, hit the victim in a drive-thru located in the 3900 block of West Chicago Avenue.
After hitting the victim, the vehicle did not stop.
Police say that it had a row of stickers on the ride side of the windshield and a roof rack.