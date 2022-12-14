Driver hit by gunfire in Old Irving Park

A man was shot while driving early Wednesday in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 26-year-old was driving around 1:39 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Kostner Avenue when shots rang out and he suffered a graze wound to the head, according to police.

He continued to travel home where he called police, officials said.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investige.