A driver was hospitalized early Sunday after crashing into a building in Roseland on the South Side.

The incident happened about 3:40 a.m. in the 9600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The driver struck a building causing some structural damage, according to police. The driver was transported to Roseland Hospital in fair condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP