Driver in critical condition after striking tree on NW Side

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing a car into a tree on Chicago's Northwest Side overnight.

Police say the man was driving a Ford SUV in the 2400 block of North Central Avenue around 12 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree.

The driver was transported to Loyola University Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

A 26-year-old male passenger was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

A third passenger was not injured in the crash.