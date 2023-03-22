Driver in critical condition after striking tree on NW Side
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing a car into a tree on Chicago's Northwest Side overnight.
Police say the man was driving a Ford SUV in the 2400 block of North Central Avenue around 12 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree.
The driver was transported to Loyola University Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
A 26-year-old male passenger was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.
A third passenger was not injured in the crash.