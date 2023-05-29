Driver injured after semi rolls over on I-55 ramp

A driver was hurt when their semi rolled over on a ramp on I-55 Monday morning.

The semi rolled over around 7:45 a.m. on the ramp from County Line Road to the northbound lanes of I-55, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The ramp was closed as police cleared the scene.

It was not immediately clear why the semi rolled over.