Driver killed, 2 others injured in Kane County car crash

A man was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Plato Township early Saturday morning.

Police say around 12:48 a.m. a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Subaru collided head on west of Marshall Road on Plank Road.

The Ford was headed east. Witnesses say the driver of the ford passed another car headed east in a no passing zone. While attempting to pass the Ford collided with the Subaru, which was traveling west.

Police say the driver of the Ford was identified as Harvy Barrios, 22, of Elgin. He was pronounced dead at St. Joe's Hospital.

A passenger in the Ford, Jaqueline Aldape-Heredia, 21, of Glendale Heights, was taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru, Zabryan Dumas, 31, of Sycamore, was taken to St. Joe's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Plank Road from Bahr Road to Marshall Road was shut down until 6:15 am for the investigation.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash, and no citations have been issued. The crash remains under investigation.