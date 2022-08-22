Driver killed, another hurt in Kane County crash

A wrong-way crash left one driver dead and another injured Monday morning in Kane County.

A Honda HR-V that was traveling westbound on Keslinger Road around 7:15 a.m. crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda Civic near Thryselius Drive, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Civic was transported to Delnor Hospital where they were pronounced dead, officials said. They have not yet been identified.

The driver of the HR-V was also taken to Delnor Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kane County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Investigations Division at (630) 444-1103.

