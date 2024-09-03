Driver killed, another seriously injured in Arlington Heights wrong-way crash

A driver was killed and another was seriously hurt in a head-on crash in Arlington Heights late Monday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near the border of Arlington Heights and Mount Prospect.

Arlington Heights police said a 21-year-old man from Des Plaines was driving a Dodge Charger northwest-bound on Rand Road when he traveled into an oncoming turn lane and struck a Hyundai Santa Fe at Euclid Avenue.

The driver of the Hyundai, an 18-year-old man from Arlington Heights, was seriously injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver of the Dodge suffered fatal injuries. He was identified as Samuel Horcher.

Rand Road was closed for about six hours between Euclid Avenue and Schoenbeck Road for investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.