Driver killed after crashing into Deerfield sandwich shop

The Brief A car crashed into Tony's Subs in Deerfield early Saturday, killing the driver, who was the only occupant. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, with no other injuries reported.



One person was killed after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a sandwich shop in north suburban Deerfield early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a building in the 1400 block of Waukegan Road around 2:24 a.m., according to a press release from Deputy Chief Brian Budny of the Deerfield Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined a car left the southbound lanes of Waukegan Road and struck the front of Tony's Subs.

The driver, and only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, Budny said in the statement. No one else was reportedly hurt in the accident.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, as multiple agencies continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.