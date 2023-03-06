Driver killed after crashing vehicle into Riverside high school sign

A driver was killed after crashing their vehicle Sunday night outside a high school in west suburban Riverside.

The driver was traveling south on First Avenue near Forest Avenue around 6:40 p.m. when they struck another vehicle from behind and left the roadway, according to Riverside police.

After leaving the roadway, the driver struck a digital billboard outside of Riverside Brookfield High School, police said.

The driver was transported to Loyola Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. Their identity has not yet been released.

The second vehicle sustained minor damage in the accident, according to officials. Police did not say whether any occupants of the vehicle suffered injuries.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Investigation Team was investigating.