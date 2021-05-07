Driver killed, passenger ejected in fiery Joliet crash

A driver was killed and a passenger critically injured in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in southwest suburban Joliet.

Officers responded to the crash at about 3:24 a.m. near the intersection of Channahon Road (Route 6) and Terminal Court, according to a statement from Joliet police.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 34-year-old male passenger was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center with life threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Investigators determined the sedan struck a traffic signal in the southeast corner of the intersection, overturned and erupted in flames, police said.

The crash was being investigated by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.

Advertisement

No further details were available.