Driver killed in rollover crash in unincorporated Antioch

A Wauconda man died Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Antioch, according to officials.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at West Grass Lake Road and Broadway Avenue around 1:10 p.m.

A 37-year-old man was driving a GMC Sierra westbound on West Grass Lake Road when, for unknown reasons, he left the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled over, the sheriff’s office said.

Bystanders removed the man from the vehicle before deputies arrived. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity was not released.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating the crash.