Driver loses control, crashes into patrol car on Chicago's Northwest Side

A driver crashed into a parked patrol car early Thursday in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 38-year-old was driving a Cadillac sedan westbound in the 5900 block of West Addison Street when he lost control and struck a patrol vehicle that was legally parked, police said.

The patrol car was not a Chicago police vehicle but officials did not specify which agency it belonged to.

No injuries were reported and no citations have been issued, according to police.

