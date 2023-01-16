Driver, passengers hurt after crashing into Kennedy Expressway support beams

A driver and two passengers were injured after crashing while exiting the Kennedy Expressway Monday morning in Bucktown.

The trio were getting off the expressway around 12:33 a.m. at the Damen Avenue exit when their Mitsubishi SUV veered off the ramp and struck several support beams, according to Chicago police.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, and her male backseat passenger were transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

A female who was riding in the front seat was taken to Stroger Hospital for her injuries.

All occupants were listed in fair condition.

Several traffic citations were issued and no other injuries were reported.