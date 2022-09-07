Driver runs red light, hits car before fleeing scene on Chicago's Near North Side

article

The driver of a Ford Explorer traveling north on Dearborn Street ran a red light early Wednesday morning and hit another car.

Police say the Ford hit a Toyota Sienna traveling east on Ohio Street before rolling over onto a downtown sidewalk.

The driver of the Ford fled the scene and left four passengers behind in the car. The passengers were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

The driver of the Toyota, a 38-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman passenger declined EMS at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Police say detectives are investigating.