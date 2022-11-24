Driver shot in chest before crashing into Joliet business: police

A driver crashed a car into a Joliet business after he was shot in the chest in Crest Hill Wednesday night.

Police say a 28-year-old man was headed southbound in a Chevrolet Malibu on North Larkin Avenue around 11 p.m. when he veered into the northbound lanes. He then left the roadway and hit a tree and an office building located at 118 North Larkin Avenue.

The driver told responding officers that he had been shot in the chest before the crash.

He was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department.

After further investigation, police determined the man was involved in an incident in Crest Hill.

No other injuries were reported.