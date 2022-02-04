Driver shot in eye, crashes into building in Irving Park

A car crashed into a building after the driver was shot in the eye in Irving Park Friday.

Police said the incident happened just after midnight in the 3900 block of N. Pulaski.

A 29-year-old man was driving with two others in the car, when a loud pop was heard.

One of the passengers noticed something was wrong with the driver when he didn't stop at a red light.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The car then slammed into the side of a building, coasting to a stop.

The victim was shot once in the eye and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

The two passengers were not injured and refused emergency services.

Advertisement

No one is in custody at this time, and Area Five detectives are investigating.