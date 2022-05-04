Driver shot on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man was shot while driving early Wednesday in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 30-year-old was in his car around 1:21 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Albany Avenue when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and was taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.