Driver slams into Chicago police squad car, injuring three

A vehicle crashed into a police car Saturday in Roseland, leaving three people injured, including a Chicago police officer.

About 4:25 p.m., the unmarked squad car was traveling west with its sirens activated on 111th Street when a southbound Chevrolet slammed into it in the intersection at Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

An officer in the squad car was taken to a local hospital, while a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman in the Chevrolet were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said. None of their injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The man, who was driving the Chevrolet, was cited for driving on an expired license and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, police said.

