Man shot to death, 2 hurt in Roseland

A man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting Friday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

They were standing on the street about 11:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of South Calumet Avenue when a male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

Tacarrene B. Scott, 37, was shot in the head and abdomen and pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Roseland.

A 33-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Another 37-year-old man was hit in the left leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.