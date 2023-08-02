Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run in Uptown

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver that fatally struck a pedestrian last week in the Uptown neighborhood.

The 69-year-old woman was walking in a crosswalk in the 5100 block of North Broadway around 10:35 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Honda Civic, according to Chicago police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Soyfa Athamanah. She was pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center shortly after the crash.

The car was last seen traveling northbound on North Broadway from West Winona Street.

The hit-and-run was witnessed by Sun-Times photographer Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere, who said it did not appear the driver of Honda attempted to stop.

"I didn’t see brake lights," he said. "I saw him swerve and speed up a bit," LaRiviere said. "She then flew into the air."

Stock image of the vehicle suspected in a deadly hit-and-run in the Uptown neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.