Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run on Chicago's East Side

article

Police are trying to identify the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday in the East Side neighborhood.

Around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, a dark-colored vehicle was traveling southbound in the 10500 block of South Ewing Avenue when it made a left turn onto 105th Street and struck 52-year-old Alfonso Cazares who was crossing the road, officials said.

The driver kept going without rendering aid to the pedestrian, police said.

Cazares was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.