Driver suspected of DUI rear-ends snowplow in West Town

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Town
CHICAGO - A man suspected of driving under the influence rear-ended a city snowplow Tuesday night in the West Town neighborhood.

Before midnight, the 34-year-old man was driving westbound in the 2300 block of West Grand Avenue when he rear-ended his Ford Focus into a city snowplow, police said.

No one was injured in the crash.

Police said the driver of the Ford was taken into custody under suspicion of driving under the influence.

The city deployed hundreds of snowplows overnight to combat heavy snowfall expected Wednesday morning.